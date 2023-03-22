On Air: All About Data
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

DeSantis to expand law critics call ‘Don’t Say Gay’

ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
March 22, 2023 2:19 pm
< a min read
      

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving to forbid classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, expanding the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” as the Republican governor continues a focus on cultural issues ahead of his expected presidential run.

The proposal is scheduled for a vote next month before the state Board of Education and has been put forth by state Education...

READ MORE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving to forbid classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, expanding the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” as the Republican governor continues a focus on cultural issues ahead of his expected presidential run.

The proposal is scheduled for a vote next month before the state Board of Education and has been put forth by state Education Department, both of which are led by appointees of the governor.

The rule change would ban lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity from grades 4 to 12, unless required by existing state standards or as part of reproductive health instruction that students can choose not to take.

        Insight by Sumo Logic: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, Jason Miller and his guests Jeff Shilling of the National Cancer Institute and George Gerchow of Sumo Logic will dive into how data management and cloud are driving IT modernization strategy at the National Cancer Institute.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|28 5th Annual Operational Medicine...
3|28 Risky Business: Understanding...
3|28 Significant Developments in Government...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories