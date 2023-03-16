On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Montenegro: President dissolves parliament ahead of election

PREDRAG MILIC
March 16, 2023 2:29 pm
< a min read
      

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s president, who is running for reelection this weekend, dissolved parliament Thursday, paving the way for an early parliamentary election in the near future.

President Milo Djukanovic issued a decree dissolving parliament three months after Montenegro’s government fell in a no-confidence vote and after lawmakers failed to elect a new one.

Djukanovic is expected to set a date for the early election on Friday.

Montenegro is holding its...

READ MORE

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s president, who is running for reelection this weekend, dissolved parliament Thursday, paving the way for an early parliamentary election in the near future.

President Milo Djukanovic issued a decree dissolving parliament three months after Montenegro’s government fell in a no-confidence vote and after lawmakers failed to elect a new one.

Djukanovic is expected to set a date for the early election on Friday.

Montenegro is holding its presidential election on Sunday. Analysts predict the voting will not produce a clear winner and that the pro-Western incumbent will face one of several challengers in a runoff two weeks later.

        Insight by Eightfold: Discover how data, technology and new recruiting strategies are helping USDA, EPA, GSA, NASA and NIH succeed in the race for talent, especially when it comes to high tech, science and other hard-to-fill positions.

His opponents include candidates from several parties in a pro-Serbia alliance.

Djukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialists led Montenegro to independence from Serbia in 2006 and into NATO in 2017. But faced with corruption allegations, the party lost a 2020 parliamentary election to an alliance of parties seeking closer relations with Serbia and Russia.

The ruling coalition has since been in disarray, creating a political stalemate which stalled Montenegro’s bid to join the European Union.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|22 Schriever SFB Tech Expo
3|22 Reduce Information Overload to Boost...
3|22 Federal Strategic Sourcing Initiative...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories