Spokesman: GOP leader McConnell hospitalized after fall

MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO
March 9, 2023 12:10 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tripped and fell Wednesday at a hotel and was hospitalized, a spokesman for the senator said.

McConnell, 81, was attending a private dinner at a local hotel when he tripped. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, spokesman Doug Andres said.

In 2019, the GOP leader, a survivor of childhood polio, tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture.

