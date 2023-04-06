AP Top Political News at 1:54 a.m. EDT

Jill Biden accepts tulip named for her by the Netherlands
Ex-Infowars employee who stormed Capitol gets home detention
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
GOP’s DeSantis visits Whitmer’s Michigan, the ‘anti-Florida’
Trump’s bravado tested as legal woes overlap with campaign
Jury in defamation suit against Fox won’t hear about Jan. 6
Amid Trump indictment, 2024 hopefuls try to stay visible
US House leader and Taiwan president...
READ MORE
Jill Biden accepts tulip named for her by the Netherlands
Ex-Infowars employee who stormed Capitol gets home detention
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
GOP’s DeSantis visits Whitmer’s Michigan, the ‘anti-Florida’
Trump’s bravado tested as legal woes overlap with campaign
Jury in defamation suit against Fox won’t hear about Jan. 6
Amid Trump indictment, 2024 hopefuls try to stay visible
US House leader and Taiwan president meet as China protests
Abortion drives liberal’s win in Wisconsin court election
Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.