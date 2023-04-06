On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 1:54 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 6, 2023 1:54 am
< a min read
      

Jill Biden accepts tulip named for her by the Netherlands
Ex-Infowars employee who stormed Capitol gets home detention
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
GOP’s DeSantis visits Whitmer’s Michigan, the ‘anti-Florida’
Trump’s bravado tested as legal woes overlap with campaign
Jury in defamation suit against Fox won’t hear about Jan. 6
Amid Trump indictment, 2024 hopefuls try to stay visible
US House leader and Taiwan president...

READ MORE

Jill Biden accepts tulip named for her by the Netherlands

Ex-Infowars employee who stormed Capitol gets home detention

Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony

GOP’s DeSantis visits Whitmer’s Michigan, the ‘anti-Florida’

Trump’s bravado tested as legal woes overlap with campaign

Jury in defamation suit against Fox won’t hear about Jan. 6

Amid Trump indictment, 2024 hopefuls try to stay visible

US House leader and Taiwan president meet as China protests

Abortion drives liberal’s win in Wisconsin court election

Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|12 DigiMarCon West 2023 - Digital...
4|12 Dashboard in a Day - MAQ Software
4|12 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories