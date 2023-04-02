On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP Top Political News at 4:21 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 2, 2023 4:21 pm
< a min read
      

Harris finds new connections in Africa as historic figure

Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment

Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, calls on Trump to drop out

Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans

How to run against Trump? GOP considers lessons from 2016

Donald Trump isn’t first ex-president to face legal trouble

Voters with disabilities often overlooked in voting battles

Trump indictment ends decades of perceived invincibility

New York, city of Trump’s dreams, delivers his comeuppance

Biden and his 2024 campaign: Waiting for some big decisions

