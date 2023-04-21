On Air:
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 21, 2023 12:06 am
Poll: Biden 2024 splits Dems but most would back him in Nov.
Radio host Larry Elder announces 2024 GOP bid for president
Roberts asked to testify on court ethics amid Thomas reports
Biden 2024 campaign announcement coming as soon as next week
Anti-abortion group blasts Trump over federal ban comments
Defense rests at sedition trial for Proud Boys leaders
US military prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation
More peril for Trump in pending probes than NY: AP-NORC poll

WH analysis of GOP deficit plan: job losses, poorer kids

Christie: Trump reruns would be worse than original show

Top Stories