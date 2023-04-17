AP Top Political News at 7:50 a.m. EDT

Progressives focus on local-level wins to counter setbacks
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf
GOP leader McConnell returning to Senate after head injury
Judge delays trial over Fox News and 2020 election lies
New push on US-run free electronic tax-filing system for all
Jimmy Carter and Playboy: How ‘the weirdo factor’ rocked ’76
Inmate stuck on US death row despite vacated death sentence
Kamala...
READ MORE
Progressives focus on local-level wins to counter setbacks
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf
GOP leader McConnell returning to Senate after head injury
Judge delays trial over Fox News and 2020 election lies
New push on US-run free electronic tax-filing system for all
Jimmy Carter and Playboy: How ‘the weirdo factor’ rocked ’76
Inmate stuck on US death row despite vacated death sentence
Kamala Harris rallies as high court eyes abortion pill rules
Abortion bans raise fears inside GOP about backlash in 2024
G-7 talks may measure allies’ reaction to US documents leak
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.