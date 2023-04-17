AP Top Political News at 7:50 a.m. EDT

Progressives focus on local-level wins to counter setbacks

Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf

GOP leader McConnell returning to Senate after head injury

Judge delays trial over Fox News and 2020 election lies

New push on US-run free electronic tax-filing system for all

Jimmy Carter and Playboy: How ‘the weirdo factor’ rocked ’76

Inmate stuck on US death row despite vacated death sentence

Kamala...

READ MORE