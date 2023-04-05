AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Donald Trump, the attention economy’s most potent stimulus
Analysis: Trump hush-money case raises thorny legal issues
Trump, stone-faced, pleads not guilty in court appearance
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
For McCarthy and Taiwan’s leader, visit marks historic first
Live updates: Donald Trump arraigned on 34 felony counts
Trump’s surrender at courthouse creates New York spectacle
At a glance: The three hush money cases...
READ MORE
Donald Trump, the attention economy’s most potent stimulus
Analysis: Trump hush-money case raises thorny legal issues
Trump, stone-faced, pleads not guilty in court appearance
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
For McCarthy and Taiwan’s leader, visit marks historic first
Live updates: Donald Trump arraigned on 34 felony counts
Trump’s surrender at courthouse creates New York spectacle
At a glance: The three hush money cases in Trump indictment
Trump’s day in court as criminal defendant: What to know
Democrats’ choice wins key Wisconsin Supreme Court race
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.