AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Political prisoners share how Jimmy Carter saved their lives

Bill allows DeSantis to run for president while governor

Biden huddles with top donors as 2024 effort kicks off

House votes to restore solar panel tariffs paused by Biden

Kicked off Medicaid: Millions at risk as states trim rolls

DeSantis’ overseas trip overshadowed by fight with Disney

Congress’ anger at FBI shapes surveillance program’s future

GOP uses state capitol...

READ MORE