Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:43 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 7, 2023 12:43 am
< a min read
      

Most oppose Social Security, Medicare cuts: AP-NORC poll
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
Biden review of chaotic Afghan withdrawal blames Trump
High court: Trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia
Biden vetoes bill that sought to toss EPA water protections
House Republicans subpoena former prosecutor in Trump case
IMF head expects less than 3% global economic growth in 2023
Justice...

Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips

UN: 3,300 Afghan staff stay home over Taliban ban on women

IRS pledges more audits of wealthy, better customer service

Government News

