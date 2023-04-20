AP Top Political News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

More say Trump broke law in Ga. case than NY’s: AP-NORC poll

Biden’s labor secretary nominee faces doubts in Senate

Supreme Court extends access to abortion pill to Friday

Republican effort to undo VA abortion rule fails in Senate

Last minute brinkmanship and overseas assist end Fox case

Feinstein matter stirs angst among some Senate peers

Biden blasts GOP ‘wacko notions’ amid debt limit standoff

House Republicans push... READ MORE

More say Trump broke law in Ga. case than NY’s: AP-NORC poll

Biden’s labor secretary nominee faces doubts in Senate

Supreme Court extends access to abortion pill to Friday

Republican effort to undo VA abortion rule fails in Senate

Last minute brinkmanship and overseas assist end Fox case

Feinstein matter stirs angst among some Senate peers

Biden blasts GOP ‘wacko notions’ amid debt limit standoff

House Republicans push asylum restrictions, border security

Watchdog warns US money could be flowing to Taliban

US sending $325 million in more military aid to Ukraine

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.