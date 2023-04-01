AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Trump indictment ends decades of perceived invincibility
Harris seeks billions for climate resilience in Africa
AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in NY case
Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial
Biden’s strategy on Trump’s indictment: No comment
Donald Trump has been indicted. Here’s what happens next
Worries grow that Trump indictment will eclipse other probes
UN food chief: Billions needed to...
READ MORE
Trump indictment ends decades of perceived invincibility
Harris seeks billions for climate resilience in Africa
AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in NY case
Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial
Biden’s strategy on Trump’s indictment: No comment
Donald Trump has been indicted. Here’s what happens next
Worries grow that Trump indictment will eclipse other probes
UN food chief: Billions needed to avert unrest, starvation
Trump indictment throws 2024 race into uncharted territory
Fetterman leaves Walter Reed with depression ‘in remission’
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.