Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 14, 2023 12:16 am
Top 2024 hopefuls to address NRA convention after shootings

Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents

Suspect in leak probe talked about God, guns and war secrets

Why Sen. Feinstein’s absence is a big problem for Democrats

Biden in Ireland encourages nations to ‘dream together’

Report: Thomas sold real estate to donor, didn’t report deal

Biden says he’s expanding some migrants’ health care access

Why a 21-year-old has been arrested in document leak probe

Biden taps Gaga, Clooney, Garner, others for arts committee

After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement

Government News

