Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:44 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 15, 2023 12:44 am
Abortion bans raise fears inside GOP about backlash in 2024

High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill

El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by US

Leak suspect yearned to join military but then regretted it

NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings

Leak suspect appears in court as US spells out its case

Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military

Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not running for president

Pence: Candidates must run ‘as Republicans’ to win in 2024

Capitol rioter who crushed officer with shield gets 7 years

