AP Top Political News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

Trump’s response to criminal charges revives election lies

Proud Boys leaders’ Jan. 6 sedition trial inches to a close

Health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as ‘not America’

Ilhan Omar embarks on new path no longer defined by ‘firsts’

Nashville council to vote on restoring ousted state lawmaker

DeSantis to make 1st public appearance in South Carolina

Biden’s ancestral hometowns prepare warm Irish welcome

Unemployment fell to 3.5%... READ MORE

Trump’s response to criminal charges revives election lies

Proud Boys leaders’ Jan. 6 sedition trial inches to a close

Health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as ‘not America’

Ilhan Omar embarks on new path no longer defined by ‘firsts’

Nashville council to vote on restoring ousted state lawmaker

DeSantis to make 1st public appearance in South Carolina

Biden’s ancestral hometowns prepare warm Irish welcome

Unemployment fell to 3.5% under Biden. For how much longer?

Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, to undergo surgery

Taiwan threat from China serious, House GOP chairman says

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.