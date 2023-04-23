AP Top Political News at 3:28 p.m. EDT

National push to bolster security of key election technology
Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan
Slotkin’s Senate run may complicate Dems bid to retake House
Lawmakers war-game conflict with China, hoping to deter one
Russia ‘will not forgive’ US denial of journalist visas
Extreme weather is nearly universal experience: AP-NORC poll
What’s next for abortion pill after Supreme Court’s order
New wave of GOP candidates...
READ MORE
National push to bolster security of key election technology
Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan
Slotkin’s Senate run may complicate Dems bid to retake House
Lawmakers war-game conflict with China, hoping to deter one
Russia ‘will not forgive’ US denial of journalist visas
Extreme weather is nearly universal experience: AP-NORC poll
What’s next for abortion pill after Supreme Court’s order
New wave of GOP candidates poised to join 2024 campaign
Will Fox settlement alter conservative media? Apparently not
Trump defends push to restrict abortion rights after rebuke
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.