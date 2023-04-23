On Air:
AP Top Political News at 3:28 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 23, 2023 3:28 pm
National push to bolster security of key election technology

Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan

Slotkin’s Senate run may complicate Dems bid to retake House

Lawmakers war-game conflict with China, hoping to deter one

Russia ‘will not forgive’ US denial of journalist visas

Extreme weather is nearly universal experience: AP-NORC poll

What’s next for abortion pill after Supreme Court’s order

New wave of GOP candidates poised to join 2024 campaign

Will Fox settlement alter conservative media? Apparently not

Trump defends push to restrict abortion rights after rebuke

Government News

