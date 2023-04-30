AP Top Political News at 7:48 a.m. EDT

GOP election officials walking fine line on fraud, integrity

Trump ups competition with DeSantis in planning trip to Iowa

DIY trans care evades barriers in Missouri, other states

Should school use ‘Warrior’ nickname? Tribe to have last say

US conducts 1st evacuation of its citizens from Sudan war

AP Interview: Pelosi says Ukraine, democracy ‘must win’

Spain is 1st Black woman to lead South Carolina Democrats

Georgia’s Kemp...

READ MORE