AP Top Political News at 1:54 a.m. EDT

Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport

2024 race won’t be like 2020. That’s good and bad for Biden

Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’

Asa Hutchinson to formally launch 2024 campaign in Arkansas

Cosmetic to critical: Blue states help trans health coverage

McCarthy edges Republicans closer to House debt vote

Bernie Sanders endorses Biden, rules out 2024 bid of his own

Roberts...

READ MORE