AP Top Political News at 7:36 a.m. EDT

Tennessee becomes new front in battle for American democracy
Justice Thomas says he didn’t have to disclose luxury trips
Court sides with Justice Dept. on Jan. 6 obstruction charge
US to test expedited asylum screenings at Mexico border
Biden’s ancestral hometowns prepare warm Irish welcome
Most oppose Social Security, Medicare cuts: AP-NORC poll
US investigating whether Ukraine war documents were leaked
US sanction officials plan missions to clamp...
READ MORE
Tennessee becomes new front in battle for American democracy
Justice Thomas says he didn’t have to disclose luxury trips
Court sides with Justice Dept. on Jan. 6 obstruction charge
US to test expedited asylum screenings at Mexico border
Biden’s ancestral hometowns prepare warm Irish welcome
Most oppose Social Security, Medicare cuts: AP-NORC poll
US investigating whether Ukraine war documents were leaked
US sanction officials plan missions to clamp down on Russia
Kamala Harris leads Tennessee rally, backs ousted lawmakers
Russia loses election to three UN bodies over Ukraine
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.