On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 7:36 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 8, 2023 7:36 am
< a min read
      

Tennessee becomes new front in battle for American democracy
Justice Thomas says he didn’t have to disclose luxury trips
Court sides with Justice Dept. on Jan. 6 obstruction charge
US to test expedited asylum screenings at Mexico border
Biden’s ancestral hometowns prepare warm Irish welcome
Most oppose Social Security, Medicare cuts: AP-NORC poll
US investigating whether Ukraine war documents were leaked
US sanction officials plan missions to clamp...

READ MORE

Tennessee becomes new front in battle for American democracy

Justice Thomas says he didn’t have to disclose luxury trips

Court sides with Justice Dept. on Jan. 6 obstruction charge

US to test expedited asylum screenings at Mexico border

Biden’s ancestral hometowns prepare warm Irish welcome

Most oppose Social Security, Medicare cuts: AP-NORC poll

US investigating whether Ukraine war documents were leaked

US sanction officials plan missions to clamp down on Russia

Kamala Harris leads Tennessee rally, backs ousted lawmakers

Russia loses election to three UN bodies over Ukraine

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|14 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
4|14 A Complimentary Webinar featuring Ed...
4|14 ChatGPT Unleashed: The Future of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories