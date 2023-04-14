On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Dutch prosecutors investigate activist who desecrated Quran

The Associated Press
April 14, 2023 10:42 am
1 min read
      

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An anti-Islam activist who tore pages out of the Quran and called it a “fascist book” in front of the Dutch parliament building in January is being investigated on suspicion of insulting Muslims, prosecutors said Friday.

The action by Edwin Wagensveld, leader of the Dutch branch of the far-right Pegida movement, and a Danish far-right activist’s burning of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm the same month sparked...

READ MORE

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An anti-Islam activist who tore pages out of the Quran and called it a “fascist book” in front of the Dutch parliament building in January is being investigated on suspicion of insulting Muslims, prosecutors said Friday.

The action by Edwin Wagensveld, leader of the Dutch branch of the far-right Pegida movement, and a Danish far-right activist’s burning of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm the same month sparked protests in several predominantly Muslim countries around the world.

While desecrating Islam’s holy book is not a crime in the Netherlands, prosecutors said comments that Wagensveld made while damaging the Quran amounted to an unlawful insult to the Muslim community.

In a written statement, the Public Prosecution Service of The Hague said his comments are suspected of breaching an article of the Dutch penal code “which states that deliberately insulting a group of people because of their religion or belief is a crime.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: It’s hard to go a day without hearing someone in government bring up customer experience. It makes sense given agencies provide services 24/7. Our new ebook offers tactics from 11 federal leaders and five industry experts to help improve CX right now.

The statement did not refer to Wagensveld by name, in line with Dutch privacy rules, but referred to a 54-year-old Dutch national who lives in Germany.

“The suspect will be questioned on this matter by the Dutch police,” prosecutors said.

On Twitter, Wagensveld retweeted a post by a supporter calling the action an abuse of power.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|20 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
4|20 Using Conversational AI with Complex...
4|20 Inside the New Mobile Mandates: Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories