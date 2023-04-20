North Dakota governor signs law limiting trans health care

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill into law that restricts transgender health care in the state, immediately criminalizing health care providers who give gender-affirming care to people younger than 18. Gender-affirming care for minors has been available in the U.S. for more than a decade and is endorsed by major medical associations, but it has increasingly come under attack in many conservative legislatures, including North Dakota’s, where lawmakers have passed at... READ MORE

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill into law that restricts transgender health care in the state, immediately criminalizing health care providers who give gender-affirming care to people younger than 18.

Gender-affirming care for minors has been available in the U.S. for more than a decade and is endorsed by major medical associations, but it has increasingly come under attack in many conservative legislatures, including North Dakota’s, where lawmakers have passed at least three anti-trans bills this year.

The measure that Burgum signed Wednesday received veto-proof support from GOP lawmakers — though some Republicans did vote against it, alongside all Democrats.

The new law takes immediate effect and allows prosecutors to charge a health care provider with a felony — up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines — for performing sex reassignment surgery on a minor.

It also enables prosecutors to charge a provider with a misdemeanor — up to 360 days in prison and $3,000 in fines — for giving gender-affirming medication, like puberty blockers, to a trans child.

There are a few exceptions.

With consent from the child’s parent or guardian, a health care provider could give gender-affirming care if the child was born with “external biological sex characteristics that are irresolvably ambiguous,” or if a physician determines through genetic testing that the child does not have a “normal sex chromosome structure for a male or female,” the law says.

And if a health care provider began giving gender-affirming care to a child before the bill became law, then the provider would be exempt in that specific case.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.