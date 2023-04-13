On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Norway expels 15 Russian diplomats suspected of intel work

The Associated Press
April 13, 2023 6:27 am
Norway’s government said Thursday that it was expelling 15 Russian diplomats from the country because they were suspected of gathering intelligence while working at the Russian Embassy in Oslo.

Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said the move was “an important measure to counter and reduce the scope of Russian intelligence activities in Norway, and thereby secure our national interests.”

Norway’s government said the activities of the Russians declared persona non grata were “incompatible with their diplomatic status.”

