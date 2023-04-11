On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Russian lawmakers vet bill allowing electronic draft notices

The Associated Press
April 11, 2023 10:06 am
1 min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers approved legislation Tuesday that would allow authorities to issue electronic summons to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The State Duma voted to pass the bill on its second and third readings. The legislation still needs approval from the upper house of parliament and President Vladimir Putin’s signature to take effect.

The bill was introduced as Russia’s military is preparing for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive, which Ukraine and...

READ MORE

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers approved legislation Tuesday that would allow authorities to issue electronic summons to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The State Duma voted to pass the bill on its second and third readings. The legislation still needs approval from the upper house of parliament and President Vladimir Putin’s signature to take effect.

The bill was introduced as Russia’s military is preparing for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive, which Ukraine and its Western allies say could start within weeks.

Russia’s current military service rules require the in-person delivery of notices to conscripts and reservists who are called up for duty. Many Russians avoided the draft in the past by staying away from their address of record.

        Insight by Carahsoft: It’s hard to go a day without hearing someone in government bring up customer experience. It makes sense given agencies provide services 24/7. Our new ebook offers tactics from 11 federal leaders and five industry experts to help improve CX right now.

The proposed bill would close that loophole. While the notices issued by local military conscription offices will continue to be sent by mail, they would be considered valid from the moment they are put on a state portal for electronic services.

Recipients who fail to show up would be prohibited from leaving Russia, have their drivers’ licenses suspended and be barred from selling their apartments and other assets.

The legislation fueled fears of the government initiating another mobilization like one Putin ordered previously.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that officials don’t have such a plan. He argued that the proposed bill was needed to streamline the outdated call-up system in view of the flaws that were revealed by last fall’s partial mobilization.

Putin announced a call-up of 300,000 reservists in September after a Ukrainian counteroffensive that pushed Russian forces out of broad areas in the east.

The mobilization order prompted an exodus of Russian men that was estimated to number in the hundreds of thousands.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|17 2023 Annual State Partnership Program...
4|17 Distinguished Military Hiring...
4|17 36th Annual NSI's Impact '23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories