AP Top Political News at 12:44 a.m. EDT

Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table

How those fleeing Ukraine inspired US border policies

Trump forum a big test for CNN, moderator Kaitlan Collins

Pro-DeSantis super PAC ramps up hiring into Super Tuesday

Chaos? Kumbaya? How the debt limit standoff might end

As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening

Pennsylvania House battle hinges on Philadelphia suburbs

Debt options abound, but can...

READ MORE