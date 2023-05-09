AP Top Political News at 12:44 a.m. EDT

Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table
How those fleeing Ukraine inspired US border policies
Trump forum a big test for CNN, moderator Kaitlan Collins
Pro-DeSantis super PAC ramps up hiring into Super Tuesday
Chaos? Kumbaya? How the debt limit standoff might end
As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening
Pennsylvania House battle hinges on Philadelphia suburbs
Debt options abound, but can...
READ MORE
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table
How those fleeing Ukraine inspired US border policies
Trump forum a big test for CNN, moderator Kaitlan Collins
Pro-DeSantis super PAC ramps up hiring into Super Tuesday
Chaos? Kumbaya? How the debt limit standoff might end
As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening
Pennsylvania House battle hinges on Philadelphia suburbs
Debt options abound, but can Biden, McCarthy strike a deal?
Biden would veto House GOP bill on border enforcement
Biden calls for ‘fair deal’ for striking Hollywood writers
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.