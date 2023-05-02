AP Top Political News at 12:43 a.m. EDT

Can Biden win again? Here’s how past incumbents fared

Treasury’s Yellen says US could default as soon as June 1

Biden, top lawmakers to discuss debt limit at WH May 9

US to lift most federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates next week

US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December

Muslim mayor blocked from White House Eid celebration

AP sources: Biden to allow Afghans to stay longer in...

READ MORE