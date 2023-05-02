On Air:
AP Top Political News at 12:43 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 2, 2023 12:43 am
Can Biden win again? Here’s how past incumbents fared

Treasury’s Yellen says US could default as soon as June 1

Biden, top lawmakers to discuss debt limit at WH May 9

US to lift most federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates next week

US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December

Muslim mayor blocked from White House Eid celebration

AP sources: Biden to allow Afghans to stay longer in US

Democratic Sen. Cardin of Maryland retiring after 3 terms

Biden’s diverse coalition of support risks fraying in 2024

Trump PAC complaint against DeSantis rejected in Florida

