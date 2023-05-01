AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Biden’s diverse coalition of support risks fraying in 2024

Poll: Americans fault news media for dividing country

What GOP’s plan for Medicaid work requirements would mean

GOP election officials walking fine line on fraud, integrity

A powerhouse US doctor slain in Sudan, ‘killed for nothing’

Tim Scott sets May 22 announcement for 2024 presidential bid

Biden, Marcos set to meet as tensions grow with China

Trump ups competition...

READ MORE