Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 1, 2023 12:04 am
Biden’s diverse coalition of support risks fraying in 2024

Poll: Americans fault news media for dividing country

What GOP’s plan for Medicaid work requirements would mean

GOP election officials walking fine line on fraud, integrity

A powerhouse US doctor slain in Sudan, ‘killed for nothing’

Tim Scott sets May 22 announcement for 2024 presidential bid

Biden, Marcos set to meet as tensions grow with China

Trump ups competition with DeSantis in planning trip to Iowa

When states limit care, some trans people do it themselves

Should school use ‘Warrior’ nickname? Tribe to have last say

