AP Top Political News at 1:22 a.m. EDT

Changes to food aid in debt bill would cost money, far from savings GOP envisioned
Ahead of House debt ceiling vote, Biden shores up Democrats and McCarthy scrambles for GOP support
DeSantis looks to connect with voters during 1st full day of campaigning in Iowa
Debt limit deal is in place, but budget deficit is still a multi-decade challenge for US government
US Border Patrol chief is retiring after seeing through...
READ MORE
Changes to food aid in debt bill would cost money, far from savings GOP envisioned
Ahead of House debt ceiling vote, Biden shores up Democrats and McCarthy scrambles for GOP support
DeSantis looks to connect with voters during 1st full day of campaigning in Iowa
Debt limit deal is in place, but budget deficit is still a multi-decade challenge for US government
US Border Patrol chief is retiring after seeing through end of Title 42 immigration restrictions
US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet
New US aid package for Ukraine will total about $300 million and include munitions for drones
GOP chairman moves to hold FBI director Wray in contempt over Biden doc
Most in US say don’t ban race in college admissions but its role should be small: AP-NORC poll
Biden attends memorial Mass to mark 8 years since son Beau’s death from brain cancer
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.