On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 18, 2023 12:07 am
< a min read
      

Philadelphia’s likely next mayor could offer model for how Democrats talk about crime
Documents leak suspect had been warned about handling of classified information, prosecutors say
Biden declares ‘America will not default,’ says he’s confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers
Biden says there’s ‘work to do’ on global stage as he heads to Japan; US debt limit standoff looms
Trust in Supreme Court fell to lowest point in 50 years...

READ MORE

Philadelphia’s likely next mayor could offer model for how Democrats talk about crime

Documents leak suspect had been warned about handling of classified information, prosecutors say

Biden declares ‘America will not default,’ says he’s confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers

Biden says there’s ‘work to do’ on global stage as he heads to Japan; US debt limit standoff looms

Trust in Supreme Court fell to lowest point in 50 years after abortion decision, poll shows

New work requirements for federal aid? GOP pushes proposals in debt talks

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky signals focus on family values in closely watched fall race

Effort to expel Santos falters as Republicans vote to send measure to Ethics Committee

State Department offers Republican lawmaker a chance to view Afghanistan dissent cable

Who’s who in the debt limit fight: Meet the four negotiators who could save the US from default

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|24 AFCEA DC Luncheon Series: Space Force -...
5|24 Get AI Literate: Know What it Can Do...
5|24 Bring Your Video Vision to Life with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories