AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

Ban social media for kids? Fed-up parents in Senate say yes
Taiwan trade chief warns against ‘unnecessary fear’ of China
Why nationalities matter as US braces for migration surge
Relatives of Americans held abroad seek action from Biden
Texas Democrat Allred says he’ll run against Cruz for Senate
Senators back solar tariffs, oppose prairie bird safeguards
US, Mexico agree on tighter immigration policies at border
GOP subpoenas FBI...
READ MORE
Ban social media for kids? Fed-up parents in Senate say yes
Taiwan trade chief warns against ‘unnecessary fear’ of China
Why nationalities matter as US braces for migration surge
Relatives of Americans held abroad seek action from Biden
Texas Democrat Allred says he’ll run against Cruz for Senate
Senators back solar tariffs, oppose prairie bird safeguards
US, Mexico agree on tighter immigration policies at border
GOP subpoenas FBI for Biden records; WH denounces ‘innuendo’
White House warns of recession as debt limit fight drags on
Michelle Obama launches company to improve child nutrition
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.