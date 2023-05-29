AP Top Political News at 2:53 a.m. EDT

Takeaways on debt ceiling: McCarthy’s balancing act, Biden’s choice and the challenges ahead

Trump’s welcome of Scott into 2024 race shows his calculus: The more GOP rivals, the better for him

Biden and McCarthy reach a final deal to avoid US default and now must sell it to Congress

Debt ceiling agreement gets thumbs up from business groups, jeers from some on political right

Historic acquittal in Louisiana fuels fight to...

READ MORE