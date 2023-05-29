On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 2:53 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 29, 2023 2:53 am
< a min read
      

Takeaways on debt ceiling: McCarthy’s balancing act, Biden’s choice and the challenges ahead
Trump’s welcome of Scott into 2024 race shows his calculus: The more GOP rivals, the better for him
Biden and McCarthy reach a final deal to avoid US default and now must sell it to Congress
Debt ceiling agreement gets thumbs up from business groups, jeers from some on political right
Historic acquittal in Louisiana fuels fight to...

READ MORE

Takeaways on debt ceiling: McCarthy’s balancing act, Biden’s choice and the challenges ahead

Trump’s welcome of Scott into 2024 race shows his calculus: The more GOP rivals, the better for him

Biden and McCarthy reach a final deal to avoid US default and now must sell it to Congress

Debt ceiling agreement gets thumbs up from business groups, jeers from some on political right

Historic acquittal in Louisiana fuels fight to review ‘Jim Crow’ verdicts

Diverse Republican presidential primary field sees an opening in 2024 with voters of color

Debt ceiling deal: What’s in, what’s out of the bill to avert US default

What’s next on the debt ceiling: Selling the plan and making a deal into a law

Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the US is coming after their haul

Debt ceiling tests Speaker McCarthy as he rides breezily through high-wire act of his career

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Cisco Live!
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories