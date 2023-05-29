AP Top Political News at 2:53 a.m. EDT

Takeaways on debt ceiling: McCarthy’s balancing act, Biden’s choice and the challenges ahead
Trump’s welcome of Scott into 2024 race shows his calculus: The more GOP rivals, the better for him
Biden and McCarthy reach a final deal to avoid US default and now must sell it to Congress
Debt ceiling agreement gets thumbs up from business groups, jeers from some on political right
Historic acquittal in Louisiana fuels fight to...
READ MORE
Takeaways on debt ceiling: McCarthy’s balancing act, Biden’s choice and the challenges ahead
Trump’s welcome of Scott into 2024 race shows his calculus: The more GOP rivals, the better for him
Biden and McCarthy reach a final deal to avoid US default and now must sell it to Congress
Debt ceiling agreement gets thumbs up from business groups, jeers from some on political right
Historic acquittal in Louisiana fuels fight to review ‘Jim Crow’ verdicts
Diverse Republican presidential primary field sees an opening in 2024 with voters of color
Debt ceiling deal: What’s in, what’s out of the bill to avert US default
What’s next on the debt ceiling: Selling the plan and making a deal into a law
Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the US is coming after their haul
Debt ceiling tests Speaker McCarthy as he rides breezily through high-wire act of his career
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.