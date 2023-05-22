AP Top Political News at 8:34 a.m. EDT

Biden gets low ratings on economy, guns, immigration in AP-NORC Poll
More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on state’s abortion law
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
Debt ceiling explained: Why it’s a struggle in Washington and how the impasse could end
Tim Scott set to announce launch of his 2024 GOP presidential campaign
Back in...
READ MORE
Biden gets low ratings on economy, guns, immigration in AP-NORC Poll
More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on state’s abortion law
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
Debt ceiling explained: Why it’s a struggle in Washington and how the impasse could end
Tim Scott set to announce launch of his 2024 GOP presidential campaign
Back in hoodies and gym shorts, Fetterman tackles Senate life after depression treatment
‘They’re opposed to government. But now they are the government.’ One county’s hard-right shift
Will Biden’s hard-hat environmentalism bridge the divide on clean energy future?
Warring factions in Sudan agree to temporary ceasefire, say US-Saudi mediators
Lawyer who quit Trump legal team cites disagreements with Trump adviser as basis for departure
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.