AP Top Political News at 8:00 a.m. EDT

Biden ramps up pressure on House GOP in debt limit battle
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs
Biden showcases Dem coalition with campaign advisory board
Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
Federal bank records emerge as focus of GOP’s Biden probes
AP sources: US Rep. George Santos facing federal charges
Biden: US-Mexico border will be ‘chaotic for a while’
...
READ MORE
Biden ramps up pressure on House GOP in debt limit battle
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs
Biden showcases Dem coalition with campaign advisory board
Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
Federal bank records emerge as focus of GOP’s Biden probes
AP sources: US Rep. George Santos facing federal charges
Biden: US-Mexico border will be ‘chaotic for a while’
US busts Russian cyber operation in dozens of countries
How those fleeing Ukraine inspired US border policies
El Chapo’s son, Sinaloa members face sanctions over fentanyl
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.