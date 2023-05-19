On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 19, 2023 12:15 am
< a min read
      

Most say pair debt limit increase with deficit cuts, but few following debate closely: AP-NORC poll
Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, due back in court as judge weighs detention
Supreme Court avoids ruling on law shielding internet companies from being sued for what users post
Biden, Japan’s Kishida meet ahead of G-7 summit, vowing to ‘stand strong’ against global threats
False claims of a stolen election thrive unchecked on Twitter...

READ MORE

Most say pair debt limit increase with deficit cuts, but few following debate closely: AP-NORC poll

Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, due back in court as judge weighs detention

Supreme Court avoids ruling on law shielding internet companies from being sued for what users post

Biden, Japan’s Kishida meet ahead of G-7 summit, vowing to ‘stand strong’ against global threats

False claims of a stolen election thrive unchecked on Twitter even as Musk promises otherwise

$3 billion accounting error means the Pentagon can send more weapons to Ukraine

FBI employees testify on GOP politicization claims after losing clearances

Navy probe prompted by suicides condemns conditions at shipyard: ‘We let our people down’

Feinstein’s office details previously unknown complications from shingles illness

White House vows more federal aid to reduce homelessness in 5 cities and California

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|25 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
5|25 Business Intelligence Workshop: Modern...
5|25 Navigating CMMC Compliance: A Practical...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories