AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

Most say pair debt limit increase with deficit cuts, but few following debate closely: AP-NORC poll
Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, due back in court as judge weighs detention
Supreme Court avoids ruling on law shielding internet companies from being sued for what users post
Biden, Japan’s Kishida meet ahead of G-7 summit, vowing to ‘stand strong’ against global threats
False claims of a stolen election thrive unchecked on Twitter...
READ MORE
Most say pair debt limit increase with deficit cuts, but few following debate closely: AP-NORC poll
Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, due back in court as judge weighs detention
Supreme Court avoids ruling on law shielding internet companies from being sued for what users post
Biden, Japan’s Kishida meet ahead of G-7 summit, vowing to ‘stand strong’ against global threats
False claims of a stolen election thrive unchecked on Twitter even as Musk promises otherwise
$3 billion accounting error means the Pentagon can send more weapons to Ukraine
FBI employees testify on GOP politicization claims after losing clearances
Navy probe prompted by suicides condemns conditions at shipyard: ‘We let our people down’
Feinstein’s office details previously unknown complications from shingles illness
White House vows more federal aid to reduce homelessness in 5 cities and California
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.