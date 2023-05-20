AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face ‘serious differences’
Biden meeting with Indo-Pacific leaders at G7 summit while confronting stalemate over US debt limit
Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, to remain jailed as he awaits trial
How the US helping Ukraine acquire F-16s shows that for military aid, ‘no’ can become ‘yes’
Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins formally resigns in wake of ethics probes
FBI broke...
COVID emergency orders are among `greatest intrusions on civil liberties,’ Justice Gorsuch says
Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He’s a Republican candidate for president
Most favor pairing debt limit rise with deficit cuts, but few following debate closely: AP-NORC poll
Attacks fly as contentious general election campaign for Kentucky governor begins
