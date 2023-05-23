On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 23, 2023 12:19 am
< a min read
      

Biden’s shift on F-16s for Ukraine came after months of internal debate
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses
Judge dismisses Kari Lake’s final claim in election loss for Arizona governor
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid seeking optimistic contrast with other top rivals
Biden gets low ratings on...

READ MORE

Biden’s shift on F-16s for Ukraine came after months of internal debate

No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive

Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses

Judge dismisses Kari Lake’s final claim in election loss for Arizona governor

Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid seeking optimistic contrast with other top rivals

Biden gets low ratings on economy, guns, immigration in AP-NORC Poll

Who is Tim Scott? Here’s what to know about the newest 2024 GOP presidential candidate

More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on state’s abortion law

Debt ceiling explained: Why it’s a struggle in Washington and how the impasse could end

Why Biden is wary of using the 14th Amendment to address the debt limit crisis

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News