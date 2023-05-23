AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

Biden’s shift on F-16s for Ukraine came after months of internal debate
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses
Judge dismisses Kari Lake’s final claim in election loss for Arizona governor
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid seeking optimistic contrast with other top rivals
Biden gets low ratings on...
READ MORE
Biden’s shift on F-16s for Ukraine came after months of internal debate
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses
Judge dismisses Kari Lake’s final claim in election loss for Arizona governor
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid seeking optimistic contrast with other top rivals
Biden gets low ratings on economy, guns, immigration in AP-NORC Poll
Who is Tim Scott? Here’s what to know about the newest 2024 GOP presidential candidate
More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on state’s abortion law
Debt ceiling explained: Why it’s a struggle in Washington and how the impasse could end
Why Biden is wary of using the 14th Amendment to address the debt limit crisis
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.