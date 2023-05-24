AP Top Political News at 7:59 a.m. EDT

DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry
Debt ceiling talks stuck on classic problem: Republicans demand spending cuts and Democrats resist
Just in case: Anxious retirees, social service groups among those making default contingency plans
Trump’s freewheeling, stream-of-consciousness speaking style draws legal attention amid probes
Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date set for March primary season
Chief Justice Roberts says Supreme Court can do more on ethics, but offers no specifics
1st seditious conspiracy sentences in Jan. 6 attack to be handed down for Rhodes, other Oath Keepers
Half of US public approves of Washington’s arms deliveries to Ukraine in 2nd year of Russia’s war
Biden picks new National Security Agency head, key to support of Ukraine, defense of US elections
New Chinese ambassador to US taking office amid disputes over trade, access to technology, Taiwan
