Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:24 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 25, 2023 12:24 am
Look who’s talking: Biden goes quiet in debt-limit talks, while McCarthy can’t stop chatting
McCarthy’s Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend
Trump and DeSantis’ rivalry intensifies as Florida governor formally enters 2024 presidential race
Friends to foes: How Trump and DeSantis’ relationship has deteriorated over the years
Air Force fighter pilot tapped by Biden to be next Joint Chiefs chairman has history of firsts
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes faces sentencing for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack

House GOP passes resolution overturning student loan cancellation; Biden vows veto

DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches

Biden picks history-making Air Force fighter pilot to serve as next Joint Chiefs chairman

Elon Musk wants to build a digital town square. But his debut for DeSantis had a tech failure.

