Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:34 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 6, 2023 12:34 am
< a min read
      

Biden hopes strong job market means soft landing for economy
Jan. 6 prosecutors seek 25 years for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes
Proud Boys 1/6 verdict boosts Justice Dept. in Trump probe
WV candidates still fighting over 2020; voters, not so much
Trump is accused in court of rape. Will it matter in 2024?
DeSantis celebrates wins at end of busy legislative session
Biden said to pick Air Force general as...

Top Stories