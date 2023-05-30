AP Top Political News at 8:08 a.m. EDT

DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign in Iowa as he steps up criticism of Trump

Most in US say don’t ban race in college admissions but its role should be small: AP-NORC poll

Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for vote and Biden calls lawmakers for support

Biden on Memorial Day lauds generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’

Debt ceiling takeaways: Biden’s invite to liberal...

READ MORE