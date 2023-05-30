On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 8:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 30, 2023 8:08 am
< a min read
      

DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign in Iowa as he steps up criticism of Trump
Most in US say don’t ban race in college admissions but its role should be small: AP-NORC poll
Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for vote and Biden calls lawmakers for support
Biden on Memorial Day lauds generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’
Debt ceiling takeaways: Biden’s invite to liberal...

READ MORE

DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign in Iowa as he steps up criticism of Trump

Most in US say don’t ban race in college admissions but its role should be small: AP-NORC poll

Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for vote and Biden calls lawmakers for support

Biden on Memorial Day lauds generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’

Debt ceiling takeaways: Biden’s invite to liberal skeptics to ‘talk to me,’ McCarthy’s balancing act

Trump’s welcome of Scott into 2024 race shows his calculus: The more GOP rivals, the better for him

Beijing says no meeting between US, Chinese defense chiefs at Singapore gathering

Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Biden and McCarthy reach a final deal to avoid US default and now must sell it to Congress

Debt ceiling agreement gets thumbs up from business groups, jeers from some on political right

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|5 CCSK Plus Training | Certificate of...
6|5 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|5 NICE Conference & Expo: Resetting...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories