AP Top Political News at 12:48 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 12, 2023 12:48 am
Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with Congress leaders put off until next week; staff talks proceed

Air Force One doubles as a campaign jet for Biden’s reelection run. Who pays what?

US, Spain collaboration on migration looms large as Biden, Sánchez hold talks at White House

Trump’s defiance at the CNN town hall may scare off many voters — but not the GOP base

Federal government’s $1 billion effort to recruit next generation of doctors at risk

GOP boycott in Oregon threatens abortion, transgender bills and protesters’ own political careers

CNN faces backlash over chaotic Trump town hall event

EPA: New pollution limits proposed for US coal, gas power plants reflect ‘urgency’ of climate crisis

Trump to get schooled on rules after district attorney worries he’ll use evidence to slam witnesses

House Republicans pass new asylum restrictions as Title 42 ends; Biden promises veto

