AP Top Political News at 1:25 a.m. EDT

Debt limit progress as Biden, McCarthy name top negotiators to avert national default

Biden to honor 9 with Medal of Valor, including 2 NYPD officers killed after 911 call

Black Californians hope state reparations don’t become another broken promise

Trump-backed Daniel Cameron to face Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in November

Biden scraps planned visit to Australia, Papua New Guinea to focus on debt limit talks

George Santos expulsion coming...

READ MORE