Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:59 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 26, 2023 12:59 am
Deadline looming, Biden and McCarthy narrow in on budget deal to lift debt ceiling
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
DeSantis pushes past embarrassing campaign start, raises $8.2M ahead of early state blitz
Navy SEALs training plagued by pervasive problems, according to investigation after death of sailor
Twitter’s launch of DeSantis’ presidential bid underscores platform’s rightward shift under Musk
Air Force fighter pilot tapped by Biden to be next Joint Chiefs chairman has history of firsts

GOP field in Pennsylvania Senate race still wide open as hard-right state lawmaker says he won’t run

Texas lawmakers issue 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton

On 3rd anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Biden stops GOP-led effort to block DC police reform law

Look who’s talking: Biden mostly mum in debt negotiations, while McCarthy can’t stop chatting

