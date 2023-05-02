Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org. For access... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR—CONCEALED WEAPONS RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican lawmakers advanced legislation Tuesday to eliminate the requirement that most people get a permit from the local sheriff to carry a concealed firearm. The effort comes barely a month after the Republican-controlled General Assembly agreed with gun-rights groups and repealed the obligation to obtain another kind of permit that had been needed from sheriffs before buying a pistol. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 4 p.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA

BRIDE KILLED

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — Authorities say a bride leaving her wedding reception was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road. Folly Beach investigators say data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski’s rental car indicated she was driving 65 mph and only briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart around 10 p.m. Friday. Authorities say 34-year-old Samantha Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in the wreck. Three others in the golf cart that was being driven legally were injured. Komoroski is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. SENT: 290 words, photos.

VIRGINIA

DOMINION ENERGY-POWER PLAN

RICHMOND, Va. — Renewables alone aren’t expected to meet a projected increase in demand for electricity driven by data centers and vehicle electrification in the coming decades, Dominion Energy Virginia said in a filing this week. By Sarah Rankin.

ELECTION 2024-YOUNGKIN

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he doesn’t plan to campaign for president “this year,” a statement that leaves just enough wiggle room for him to mount a 2024 Republican bid early next year. UPCOMING: 500 words by 3:30 p.m.

DETAINEES ESCAPE-VIRGINIA

FARMVILLE, Va. — Two men escaped from a jail in Virginia over the weekend, including one charged in the killing of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy last year. Officials at the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville say it took them 26 hours to notice that the man accused of killing the deputy had escaped. The FBI says Alder Marin-Sotelo left the jail in a Ford Mustang. The other escapee was being held on drug charges, and escaped the jail at a different time. It’s unclear if the escapes are connected. SENT: 250 words.

SPORTS

BBA–ORIOLES-ROYALS

Baltimore plays Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBN–CUBS-NATIONALS

Chicago plays Washington at Nationals Park. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By Byron Kerr.

U.S. STORIES

MISSING TEENS-BODIES FOUND-OKLAHOMA — A woman says her daughter and three teenage grandchildren were among the seven people found dead on a rural Oklahoma property during a search for two missing teens. Authorities say the seven bodies found on a rural property near the town of Henryetta were believed to include the two missing teenagers and a convicted sex offender. Janette Mayo said Tuesday that the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her Monday that the other four victims were her daughter, Holly Guess, and her grandchildren. Sheriff Eddy Rice says the state medical examiner has to confirm the victims’ identities. Mayo says the missing girls were friends with her 13-year-old granddaughter and were spending the weekend with the family. SENT: 960 words, photos, video, audio.

TEXAS MASS SHOOTING— A man whose wife and 9-year-old son were killed with three other people north of Houston says the attack began after he asked a neighbor to shoot his gun further away from his home. Wilson Garcia said the attack began 10 to 20 minutes after the man refused his request. Those killed included Garcia’s son Daniel Enrique Laso. Students at Laso’s elementary school set up a small monument in his memory in their classroom on Monday, and a memorial including flowers and stuffed animals grew at the foot of a flagpole in front of the school. Extra counselors were at the campus. SENT: 840 words, photos, video, audio.

WINDSTORM CRASHES — Police say an interstate highway in Illinois has reopened following a windstorm that kicked up blinding dust from fields and caused crashes that killed at least six people and injured dozens more. Illinois State Police say Interstate 55 reopened in both directions around 6 a.m. Tuesday in central Illinois. The crashes late Monday morning involved 40 to 60 cars, along with tractor-trailers. Two of the tractor-trailers caught fire. State police say those hurt in the crash range in age from 2 to 80 and have injuries from minor to life-threatening. One of the six people killed was 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, Wisconsin. SENT: 470 words, photos, video.

BIDEN-IMMIGRATION— The Biden administration will send 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border amid an expected migrant surge following the end of coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions. That’s according to four administration officials. The officials say the troops would be sent to focus on administrative tasks so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can work in the field. The troops would not do law enforcement work. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about the request because it had not yet been approved and spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity. It’s unclear when the troops will be deployed. SENT: 460 words, photo, audio.

