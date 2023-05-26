On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
May 26, 2023 7:01 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Preempted for coverage of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; former Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

__

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Preempted for coverage of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; former Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

__

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft; Austan Goolsbee, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|1 Maryland Digital Government Summit
6|1 2023 Government Customer Experience...
6|1 Data Sovereignty and Secure...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories