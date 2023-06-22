On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 22, 2023 12:01 am
< a min read
      

A year after fall of Roe, 25 million women live in states with abortion bans or tighter restrictions
In rowdy scene, House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
Texas Sen. Angela Paxton barred from voting in husband’s impeachment trial
Trump-Russia special counsel Durham at center of political clash as he appears before Congress
Modi flexes India’s cultural reach on Yoga Day with backbends and corpse poses on the UN lawn

READ MORE

A year after fall of Roe, 25 million women live in states with abortion bans or tighter restrictions

In rowdy scene, House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations

Texas Sen. Angela Paxton barred from voting in husband’s impeachment trial

Trump-Russia special counsel Durham at center of political clash as he appears before Congress

Modi flexes India’s cultural reach on Yoga Day with backbends and corpse poses on the UN lawn

Attorneys spar in case of ex-Trump adviser who devised strategy to keep former president in power

Pride and pain for Biden as his son Hunter reaches a plea deal after 5 years of investigation

Hunter Biden plea agreement in tax, gun case set for July court date

Capitol rioter who shocked police officer with stun gun is sentenced to over 12 years in prison

Plant-based courses of millet, stuffed mushrooms on White House state dinner menu for India

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|28 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
6|28 2023 June Space Coast Networking Event
6|28 Building the Digital Experience: The...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories