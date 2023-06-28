On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 28, 2023 12:02 am
< a min read
      

Impeachment? Censure? Stigma is falling away from Congress’ most severe punishments
Supreme Court rejects GOP in North Carolina case that could have reshaped elections beyond the state
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani interviewed in Jan. 6 investigation
Zeneta Everhart, mother of Buffalo mass shooting survivor, wins City Council primary
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
Biden is eager to run on the economy — ‘Bidenomics’...

READ MORE

Impeachment? Censure? Stigma is falling away from Congress’ most severe punishments

Supreme Court rejects GOP in North Carolina case that could have reshaped elections beyond the state

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani interviewed in Jan. 6 investigation

Zeneta Everhart, mother of Buffalo mass shooting survivor, wins City Council primary

Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events

Biden is eager to run on the economy — ‘Bidenomics’ — but voters have their doubts

Judge, rejecting Trump arguments, signals he’ll let New York criminal case stay in state court

The Great Grift: More than $200 billion in COVID-19 aid may have been stolen, federal watchdog says

In an audio recording Donald Trump discusses a ‘highly confidential’ document with an interviewer

Former Navy SEAL seeks GOP nod to challenge Montana Democratic US Sen. Tester in 2024

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|4 Reporting 101
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories