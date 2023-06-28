AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Impeachment? Censure? Stigma is falling away from Congress’ most severe punishments
Supreme Court rejects GOP in North Carolina case that could have reshaped elections beyond the state
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani interviewed in Jan. 6 investigation
Zeneta Everhart, mother of Buffalo mass shooting survivor, wins City Council primary
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
Biden is eager to run on the economy — 'Bidenomics'
Biden is eager to run on the economy — ‘Bidenomics’ — but voters have their doubts
Judge, rejecting Trump arguments, signals he’ll let New York criminal case stay in state court
The Great Grift: More than $200 billion in COVID-19 aid may have been stolen, federal watchdog says
In an audio recording Donald Trump discusses a ‘highly confidential’ document with an interviewer
Former Navy SEAL seeks GOP nod to challenge Montana Democratic US Sen. Tester in 2024
