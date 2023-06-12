AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Trump, allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance approaches
Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case. There are big differences
The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted
Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu
Elvis Presley’s cousin lifts Democrats’ hopes in Mississippi governor’s race
Georgia Republicans pick former state...
READ MORE
Trump, allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance approaches
Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case. There are big differences
The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted
Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu
Elvis Presley’s cousin lifts Democrats’ hopes in Mississippi governor’s race
Georgia Republicans pick former state senator Josh McKoon as chair at meeting marked by Trump speech
US aims to rejoin UN scientific and educational organization to push back on China
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ at first events since charges were unsealed
DeSantis argues he’s top Trump alternative even as ex-president’s indictment overshadows 2024 race
Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber for years of attacks that killed 3, dies in prison at 81
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.