On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 12, 2023 12:04 am
< a min read
      

Trump, allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance approaches
Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case. There are big differences
The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted
Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu
Elvis Presley’s cousin lifts Democrats’ hopes in Mississippi governor’s race
Georgia Republicans pick former state...

READ MORE

Trump, allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance approaches

Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case. There are big differences

The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted

Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu

Elvis Presley’s cousin lifts Democrats’ hopes in Mississippi governor’s race

Georgia Republicans pick former state senator Josh McKoon as chair at meeting marked by Trump speech

US aims to rejoin UN scientific and educational organization to push back on China

Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ at first events since charges were unsealed

DeSantis argues he’s top Trump alternative even as ex-president’s indictment overshadows 2024 race

Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber for years of attacks that killed 3, dies in prison at 81

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News