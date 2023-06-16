AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Biden is returning to his union roots as his 2024 campaign gears up
Suarez backs 15-week federal abortion ban, says he has ‘credibility’ on immigration conversation
Bidens and Eva Longoria screen ‘Flamin’ Hot’ movie about the origins of the spicy Cheetos snack
DeSantis ratchets up feud with Newsom and dares California governor to take on Biden in 2024
US attorney general in Minneapolis to share results of police department probe
...
READ MORE
Biden is returning to his union roots as his 2024 campaign gears up
Suarez backs 15-week federal abortion ban, says he has ‘credibility’ on immigration conversation
Bidens and Eva Longoria screen ‘Flamin’ Hot’ movie about the origins of the spicy Cheetos snack
DeSantis ratchets up feud with Newsom and dares California governor to take on Biden in 2024
US attorney general in Minneapolis to share results of police department probe
Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families
Donald Trump scores rare legal win as DA drops golf course tax probe
Biden hopes Su’s role in dockworker deal can sway Democratic holdouts to confirm her as labor chief
How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders
‘Stand with Trump’ becomes a rallying cry as Republicans amplify attacks on the US justice system
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.