On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 16, 2023 12:14 am
< a min read
      

Biden is returning to his union roots as his 2024 campaign gears up
Suarez backs 15-week federal abortion ban, says he has ‘credibility’ on immigration conversation
Bidens and Eva Longoria screen ‘Flamin’ Hot’ movie about the origins of the spicy Cheetos snack
DeSantis ratchets up feud with Newsom and dares California governor to take on Biden in 2024
US attorney general in Minneapolis to share results of police department probe
...

READ MORE

Biden is returning to his union roots as his 2024 campaign gears up

Suarez backs 15-week federal abortion ban, says he has ‘credibility’ on immigration conversation

Bidens and Eva Longoria screen ‘Flamin’ Hot’ movie about the origins of the spicy Cheetos snack

DeSantis ratchets up feud with Newsom and dares California governor to take on Biden in 2024

US attorney general in Minneapolis to share results of police department probe

Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families

Donald Trump scores rare legal win as DA drops golf course tax probe

Biden hopes Su’s role in dockworker deal can sway Democratic holdouts to confirm her as labor chief

How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders

‘Stand with Trump’ becomes a rallying cry as Republicans amplify attacks on the US justice system

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|22 Corporate Gray Virtual...
6|22 Network Monitoring & Analytics for...
6|22 AWS Immersion Day: Brought to you by...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories