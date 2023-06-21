AP Top Political News at 12:26 a.m. EDT

Pride and pain for president as son Hunter has navigated years of investigation, reaches plea deal
Democrats downplay Hunter Biden’s plea deal, while Republicans see opportunity to deflect from Trump
Once starved by war, millions of Ethiopians go hungry again as US, UN pause aid after massive theft
Modi to start US visit with yoga on the UN lawn, a savvy and symbolic choice for India’s leader
Biden-Modi relationship built around...
READ MORE
Pride and pain for president as son Hunter has navigated years of investigation, reaches plea deal
Democrats downplay Hunter Biden’s plea deal, while Republicans see opportunity to deflect from Trump
Once starved by war, millions of Ethiopians go hungry again as US, UN pause aid after massive theft
Modi to start US visit with yoga on the UN lawn, a savvy and symbolic choice for India’s leader
Biden-Modi relationship built around mutual admiration of scrappy pasts, pragmatic needs
With Trump under indictment, House GOP calls on Trump-era special counsel who studied Russia probe
Once wrongly imprisoned for notorious rape, member of ‘Central Park Five’ is running for office
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely averts time behind bars in a tax and gun case
What to know about Hunter Biden’s plea deal in federal tax and gun case
Booze, drugs, a pet snake and foreign dealings: Families can cause headaches for a White House
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.