AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
June 24, 2023 12:06 am
Analysis: Donald Trump’s war on truth confronts another test with voters

Supreme Court rejects a lawsuit from states demanding that Biden administration boost deportations

As Biden rallies for abortion rights, conservatives a mile away are pushing a 15-week national ban

Pence calls for his 2024 rivals to back a 15-week federal abortion ban on eve of Dobbs anniversary

Speaker McCarthy supports expunging Trump’s impeachments over Ukraine and Jan. 6

Justice Department proposes December trial date for Trump in classified documents case

Biden and Modi meet Apple, Google CEOs and other executives as Indian premier wraps state visit

US intelligence report on COVID-19 origins rejects some points raised by lab leak theory proponents

Infowars ‘War Room’ host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to entering restricted area during Capitol riot

Attorney general denies whistleblower claims of interference in Hunter Biden investigation

